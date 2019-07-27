Growers lament rampant corruption in Sindh Revenue Dept.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers lobbying group, has expressed deep concern over the alleged rampant corruption in Sindh Revenue Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ):Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers lobbying group, has expressed deep concern over the alleged rampant corruption in Sindh Revenue Department.

In a meeting of the SCA at its office here on Saturday, the farmers urged the Sindh government to liberate them from the clutches of Mukhtiarkars and Tapedars who allegedly seek bribe for every legal work.

The growers at the meeting, chaired by SCA's Vice President Muhammad Khan Sarejo, deplored that the Revenue officials were in practice of demanding bribe for the services like passbook, agricultural loans, repayment of loans, mutation of record and sales certificates.

The SCA's office bearers and members also requested the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to simplify the harsh conditions for the agricultural credit.

The meeting also demanded of the Sindh government to declare Badin a calamity hit district.