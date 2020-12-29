UrduPoint.com
Growers Stage Protest, Hunger Strike Against Import Of Onion, Tomato

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Growers stage protest, hunger strike against import of onion, tomato

The growers of tomato, onions here Tuesday observed token hunger strike and staged protest rally against import of onion and tomato despite arrival of locally produced vegetable in the market

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The growers of tomato, onions here Tuesday observed token hunger strike and staged protest rally against import of onion and tomato despite arrival of locally produced vegetable in the market.

A large number of growers along with representatives of different political parties, social activists observed token hunger strike outside Hyderabad Press Club and demanded to stop import of onions and tomato as locally produced commodities were now available in the market.

The growers also staged protest rally from HPC to Radio Pakistan office and chanted slogans in favour of their demands to ban import of onion and tomato from further losses and protect local farm sector.

The protesters led by leaders of different growers and peasant organizations said that tomato crop had been harvested on a large scale but its price was on the decline in the market because the vegetable was being imported from Iran.

They appealed the government to fix support prices of the said commodities specially vegetables to save the growers from losses.

This year, Sindh had produced bumper crops of tomato, onion and vegetables which could be exported to earn foreign exchange, they said and called for fixation of adequate prices of vegetables to ensure price stability in market.

They also demanded that farmers should also be taken on board in the formulation of agricultural policies.

