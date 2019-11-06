Growers stressed to cultivate mixed crops in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts said farmers could increase their income by cultivating more than two crops (mixed crops) at a time in their fields.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that fertile land, irrigation water, close-distance from field to farm, communication resources and the labour were pre-requisite elements for cultivating mixed crops.

He said farmers could cultivate mustard, canola, grains, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, radish, carrots and fenugreek leaf in sugarcane fields.