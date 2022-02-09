He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan Cotton Board at every forum for a long time to focus on cotton production in Pakistan:Malik Talat Sohail

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Malik Talat Sohail welcomed the establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th February, 2022) Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Malik Talat Sohail welcomed the establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that he has been calling for the formation of Pakistan Cotton board at every forum for a long time to focus on cotton production in Pakistan. Increase is inevitable more increased representation of the private sector in the proposed National Cotton Research and Development Authority will yield significant results for the sake of public-private partnership and will be able to play an active role.He said that huge amount of funds should be allocated so as not to remain inactive due to non-availability of funds like PCCC and other institutions.

That fake seed fertilizer and pesticide Strict laws should be enacted against manufacturers and sellers to eliminate the damage done to the country's agriculture due to counterfeiting while emergency measures should be taken to ensure a target of 12 million for the next cotton season 2021-22.

The efforts of Federal Minister for food Security Syed Fakhr Imam and Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi for setting up the Cotton Board are commendable and commendable. The FPCCI and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association will continue to play their productive role in increasing the production of cotton.