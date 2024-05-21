Heat Wave: Special Care Of Cotton Field Suggested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Tuesday directed officials to guide cotton farmers especially during the ongoing blistering heat wave.
While chairing a meeting attended by technical working group of the department’s experts, the secretary stated that the ongoing heat wave could persist by May 27.
So, special care of cotton is highly important.
The temperature was on increase, he stated and directed officials to keep guiding the farmers in the field.
The cotton should be sown on belts, he suggested.
Similarly, the farmers should enhance number of seed per acre.
He also proposed farmers not to spray crop for initial 60 days as it could create stress on crop by eliminating friendly pests.
The experts also shared their insights and suggested farmers to irrigate the field during evening or night time.
In case of any issue, the farmers were suggested to contact field assistants of agriculture department for further expertise.
