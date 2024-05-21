Open Menu

Heat Wave: Special Care Of Cotton Field Suggested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Heat wave: Special care of cotton field suggested

Ecretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Tuesday directed officials to guide cotton farmers especially during the ongoing blistering heat wave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Tuesday directed officials to guide cotton farmers especially during the ongoing blistering heat wave.

While chairing a meeting attended by technical working group of the department’s experts, the secretary stated that the ongoing heat wave could persist by May 27.

So, special care of cotton is highly important.

The temperature was on increase, he stated and directed officials to keep guiding the farmers in the field.

The cotton should be sown on belts, he suggested.

Similarly, the farmers should enhance number of seed per acre.

He also proposed farmers not to spray crop for initial 60 days as it could create stress on crop by eliminating friendly pests.

The experts also shared their insights and suggested farmers to irrigate the field during evening or night time.

In case of any issue, the farmers were suggested to contact field assistants of agriculture department for further expertise.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Heat Wave Guide May Cotton

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

6 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

16 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

17 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

17 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

26 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

26 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

26 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

26 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

39 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

39 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture