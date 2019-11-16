High quality wheat seed distributed among growers

High quality wheat seed distribution process on subsidised rate has been started in the district on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :High quality wheat seed distribution process on subsidised rate has been started in the district on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Abida Fareed distributed wheat seed among growers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the AC said the government was providing Rs 1,200 per wheat bag subsidy to farmers. She said that five wheat bags were being provided to growers having 12.5 acres of land.

Deputy Director Agriculture Mian Manzoor and other agriculture extension officials were also present.