HMC officials seize large quantity of health hazards meat

The Meat Section officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday raided different slaughter houses in city and seized large quantity of unhygienic meat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meat Section officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday raided different slaughter houses in city and seized large quantity of unhygienic meat.

On the directive of HMC Administrator Safdar Ali Bughio, In-charges of meat sections of city and Latifabad jointly took action against slaughter houses for selling unhealthy and unhygienic meat to the citizens and seized large quantity of meat from their possession.

Meat Section In-charges Nadeem Ghauri and Waseem Ahmed Zai vowed that action will remain continued against the slaughter houses involved in selling health hazards meat to the people.

They warned them to refrain from selling unhealthy pressure meat failing which strict action would be taken against them and cases would be registered.