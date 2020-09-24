UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HMC Officials Seize Large Quantity Of Health Hazards Meat

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:29 PM

HMC officials seize large quantity of health hazards meat

The Meat Section officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday raided different slaughter houses in city and seized large quantity of unhygienic meat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Meat Section officials of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Thursday raided different slaughter houses in city and seized large quantity of unhygienic meat.

On the directive of HMC Administrator Safdar Ali Bughio, In-charges of meat sections of city and Latifabad jointly took action against slaughter houses for selling unhealthy and unhygienic meat to the citizens and seized large quantity of meat from their possession.

Meat Section In-charges Nadeem Ghauri and Waseem Ahmed Zai vowed that action will remain continued against the slaughter houses involved in selling health hazards meat to the people.

They warned them to refrain from selling unhealthy pressure meat failing which strict action would be taken against them and cases would be registered.

Related Topics

Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Six dead, 941 injured in 878 road traffic crashes

2 minutes ago

Solid measures afoot for protection of environment ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary's Orban says 'no breakthrough' in EU migra ..

2 minutes ago

Banned Australian Academics Not Planning to Apply ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria Has Enough Data to Suspect 2 Russian Dipl ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to continue distribution of financial aid amo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.