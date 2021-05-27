UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Suspends Import Of Poultry Products From Bird Flu-affected Areas In Poland

23 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Hong Kong suspends import of poultry products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland

Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Thursday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's food safety authority decided on Thursday to suspend the import of poultry meat and products from bird flu-affected areas in Poland.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that the decision was made in view of a notification from the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza in Makowski District of Mazowieckie Region and Bialski District of Lubelskie Region in Poland.

The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products, including poultry eggs, from these areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.

More Stories From Agriculture

