UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Horticulturists Advised To Control Mealy Bug On Mango Trees During December

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:59 PM

Horticulturists advised to control mealy bug on mango trees during December

The agriculture scientists have advised horticulturists and gardeners to take special steps for controlling mealy bugs (Gadheri) on mango trees during the month of December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The agriculture scientists have advised horticulturists and gardeners to take special steps for controlling mealy bugs (Gadheri) on mango trees during the month of December.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Tuesday that that mango trees are attacked by more than 70 types of insects, but the mealy bugs is the most dangerous pest that causes colossal economic loss to gardeners.

He said that farmers should adopt timely remedies against mealy bugs which becomes active in early December. This insect lays pink-color and turnip-shaped eggs in 400-500 white bags in the ground. After 185-210 days hatchery, larvae come out of eggs and the male worm goes through four stages of growth and becomes an adult while females go through only three stages of growth.

He said that the young of the insects are flat and light brown in color but only one of the male insects is formed and its duration is 8 to 10 days.

He said that in late December or early January, the eggs start hatching and this process continues till the end of February. After hatching, the young start climbing the trees where they grow by sucking saps from buds and new leaves continuously and become adults after going through various stages.

He said that due to sucking the sap from the soft branches, buds and flowers of the tree, the branches and leaves start drying up. The flowers wither and the fruits fall off.

He said that gardeners and horticulturists should ensure timely control of the pests especially mealy bugs in consultation with agronomists otherwise they may face heavy financial loss.

Related Topics

Agriculture Young Male Mango January February May December From

Recent Stories

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief S ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins U-16 National Games, squas ..

2 minutes ago

World Commemorates International AIDS Day

2 minutes ago

SC takes notice of the govt’s 10 billion tree Ts ..

17 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court grants one-time exe ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition using provocative language to incite vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.