Horticulturists advised to control mealy bug on mango trees during December

The agriculture scientists have advised horticulturists and gardeners to take special steps for controlling mealy bugs (Gadheri) on mango trees during the month of December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The agriculture scientists have advised horticulturists and gardeners to take special steps for controlling mealy bugs (Gadheri) on mango trees during the month of December.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Tuesday that that mango trees are attacked by more than 70 types of insects, but the mealy bugs is the most dangerous pest that causes colossal economic loss to gardeners.

He said that farmers should adopt timely remedies against mealy bugs which becomes active in early December. This insect lays pink-color and turnip-shaped eggs in 400-500 white bags in the ground. After 185-210 days hatchery, larvae come out of eggs and the male worm goes through four stages of growth and becomes an adult while females go through only three stages of growth.

He said that the young of the insects are flat and light brown in color but only one of the male insects is formed and its duration is 8 to 10 days.

He said that in late December or early January, the eggs start hatching and this process continues till the end of February. After hatching, the young start climbing the trees where they grow by sucking saps from buds and new leaves continuously and become adults after going through various stages.

He said that due to sucking the sap from the soft branches, buds and flowers of the tree, the branches and leaves start drying up. The flowers wither and the fruits fall off.

He said that gardeners and horticulturists should ensure timely control of the pests especially mealy bugs in consultation with agronomists otherwise they may face heavy financial loss.