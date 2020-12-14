Horticulturists need to enhance mango produce

The government as well as horticulturists should make joint efforts to achieve the goal of enhanced mango produce though Pakistan ranks sixth among world's largest mango producing countries with 0.142 million acres of mango orchards,while Punjab contributed 70 per cent of total mango yield coming to about 1.7 million tons at present

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The government as well as horticulturists should make joint efforts to achieve the goal of enhanced mango produce though Pakistan ranks sixth among world's largest mango producing countries with 0.142 million acres of mango orchards,while Punjab contributed 70 per cent of total mango yield coming to about 1.7 million tons at present.

A spokesman of Agriculture department said this while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that Pakistan's exports were only 5% of the total mango world market, adding that if the quality of mango was improved the exports could be increased.

He said that the process of hatching eggs of mealy bugs begins in December and the plants remain stilted due to the obstruction in the process of photosynthesis.

He advised growers to dig earth around the mango trees stem and fill it by mixing chlorbyrifos in 10 ml per liter of water in order to destroy babies of the pests through effect of poison as soon as they hatch from the eggs.

He added that the farmers should apply a 1-foot-wide lock around the plants and a 1-inch good-quality grease cover in between the stem so that the bugs did not climb up the tree.

On next day under the cover, Lambda-cyhalothrin or bifenthrin mixed according to the ratio of 250 ml in 100 liters of water should be sprayed and this process should be repeated for three days.

However, the farmers should not use the same poison repeatedly,he cautioned.