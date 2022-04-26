UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Met Office forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degrees centigrade and 6.4 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

