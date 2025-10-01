How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

From Costly Irrigation to Sustainable Solutions, LONGi is Standing Side by Side with Farmers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) For decades, farmers in Pakistan have battled the dual challenge of unreliable electricity and costly diesel-powered irrigation. Traditional electric tube wells, often shared among multiple farmers, became sources of disputes over bill payments and frequent supply cuts. Diesel engines, though a fallback option, proved even more expensive not just in fuel but in the transportation costs of bringing diesel to remote farms. For many small-scale farmers, irrigation was not only a logistical struggle but also a financial burden.

“Farmers were trapped in a cycle,” recalls Osman Maud, Head of LONGi Pakistan & Afghanistan Branch, and Head of Technical Operations for the Central Asia Region. “They had to buy diesel almost daily, often on credit, while their income only came after harvest. This mismatch disrupted cash flows and lowered profitability, making agriculture even more challenging.”

The arrival of solar irrigation systems has begun to change this story. By eliminating daily diesel purchases, farmers are seeing an immediate improvement in their cash flow. Solar pumps offer consistent, reliable water access without the recurring expense of fuel.

With irrigation available on demand, crop health and yields have improved significantly. Farmers who once struggled to water fields on time due to financial constraints now have uninterrupted access to water. “Solar is not just reducing costs, it’s improving productivity,” emphasizes Osman. “Farmers see it as a one-time investment, after which water becomes virtually free. Their profitability improves, even if they don’t calculate financial ratios like IRR or CAPEX formally. They simply know life is easier and farming is more profitable.”

The economic transformation is visible in villages across Punjab and Sindh. Where delayed irrigation once caused reduced yields, solar pumps now ensure timely watering and better harvests. Farmers also reinvest savings into improved seeds, fertilizers, and equipment, further boosting output.

Osman notes, “I’ve seen barren land, once abandoned due to unaffordable diesel, come back to life because of solar irrigation. This revival of cultivation is a powerful story, and it shows how technology can reshape livelihoods.”

Choosing Power and Performance: Why Farmers Select LONGi

To truly accelerate this agricultural shift, farmers need more than just a solar panel; they need a long-term, high-performance power source. This is where LONGi’s technological advantage, proven across Pakistan's varied landscapes, makes a critical difference.

Rather than simply counting installations, we focus on maximizing energy yield and ensuring year-round reliability for the farmer. Our panels incorporate advanced back-contact technology that provides:

Superior Low-Light Performance: Even during Pakistan's foggy winters or when partial shading occurs, our modules maintain strong output. This means farmers can continue irrigating without falling back on costly diesel, ensuring consistent water supply and better crop health when it matters most.

Superior Low-Light Performance: Even during Pakistan's foggy winters or when partial shading occurs, our modules maintain strong output. This means farmers can continue irrigating without falling back on costly diesel, ensuring consistent water supply and better crop health when it matters most.

Unmatched Output: Thanks to advanced HPBC 2.0 cell architecture, the Hi-MO X10 provides a +5% increase in power per unit area and up to +8% higher energy yield over its lifecycle compared to conventional modules, maximizing returns from every inch of the system.

: Thanks to advanced HPBC 2. Extreme Durability for Mobile Use: We understand that in areas like Layyah, systems are often mounted on tractor trolleys and frequently shifted. LONGi’s robust monofacial panels are built to withstand the shocks and movement of this mobile model, guaranteeing long-term durability and less risk of micro-cracks or damage.

Extreme Durability for Mobile Use: We understand that in areas like Layyah, systems are often mounted on tractor trolleys and frequently shifted. LONGi's robust monofacial panels are built to withstand the shocks and movement of this mobile model, guaranteeing long-term durability and less risk of micro-cracks or damage.

Reliability Over Time: For a one-time investment like solar, longevity is key. Our technology is designed to resist the environmental stresses of the region, delivering stable, efficient power for decades, all backed by our industry-leading 30-year after-sales warranty policy.

This commitment to performance and resilience has made LONGi a trusted name among farming communities, proving that the best choice is the one that delivers consistent, cost-free power every day.

LONGi has played a pivotal role in enabling this agricultural shift. Its panels are designed with durability and flexibility in mind, tailored to local farming realities.

“In Pakistan, many farmers use mobile model panels mounted on tractor trolleys and shifted between fields. LONGi offers monofacial panels, which are better suited for this use because they can withstand the shocks of movement,” explains Osman. “At the same time, our advanced back-contact technology provides strong low-light performance. Even in foggy or smoggy conditions, farmers can still irrigate without falling back on diesel.”

This dual advantage of mobility and performance in poor weather has made LONGi a trusted name among farming communities seeking reliability in their solar investments.

The implications of solar go beyond individual farms. As more farmers adopt solar irrigation, Pakistan’s overall agricultural productivity rises. Increased crop yields and reduced costs help stabilize food prices and improve competitiveness in international markets.

“Pakistan is an agricultural economy at its core,” Osman reflects. “By removing the burden of diesel, solar is giving farmers stability and hope. It’s not just about cutting costs; it’s about unlocking new opportunities, better incomes, more investment in farming techniques, and even greater national food security.”

LONGi is also taking its message directly to the people. With the support of AM Energies, the company has launched its Mini Van Village Tour in Layyah, Punjab. The mobile initiative is showcasing the power of Hi-MO X10 technology, traveling across rural communities to demonstrate how solar can transform everyday lives. By bringing solar closer to farmers and households, LONGi is not only raising awareness but also building trust in sustainable solutions.

Solar is not just powering pumps; it is powering resilience, profitability, and the future of Pakistan’s agriculture.