Huge Quantity Of Substandard Seed Recovered During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:35 PM

Federal Seed Certification launched crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fake and substandard seed worth hundreds of thousands of rupees on Friday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Seed Certification launched crackdown and recovered huge quantity of fake and substandard seed worth hundreds of thousands of rupees on Friday.

Director Seed Act Enforcement Jan Muhammad alongwith seed certification inspectors raided at grain markets of Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Mian Channu and seized huge quantity of fake and substandard seed.

The action was taken against the seed dealers under seed act 1976 and 2015.

Speaking on this occasion, Director Seed Act Enforcement Jan Muhammad said those involved in selling fake and substandard seed would be dealt with iron hands.

The registration of companies which involved in this act would also be got cancelled.

