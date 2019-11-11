UrduPoint.com
ICAET Prepares 18 Recommendations For Agriculture Engineering Promotion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

The experts and agriculturists who participated in the 1st International Conference on Agriculture Engineering and Technology (ICEAT) 2019 of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam have prepared 18 recommendations for bringing rapid improvement in agriculture sectors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The experts and agriculturists who participated in the 1st International Conference on Agriculture Engineering and Technology (ICEAT) 2019 of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam have prepared 18 recommendations for bringing rapid improvement in agriculture sectors.

According to university spokesman, the recommendations were prepared after two days long recently organized conference where the experts and agriculturists read out their papers and discussed at length on the assigned theme.

One of the recommendations suggested the government to focus on agriculture management problems through use of information communication technology, he informed.

Besides, the spokesman informed that the recommendations also suggested the introduction of capillary irrigation system, management of micro irrigation system, integrated water conservation measures accordingly.

The recommendation also suggested the provision of properly purified water in the community of tail end of Indus river especially coastal areas of Badin, Sujawal and Thatta for their better livelihood.

The recommendations also emphasized on focusing on organic matter for improving soil fertility and better yield of crops through various practices at grass root level, research areas on climate change and food security to get maximum yield, use of modern technology for precession agriculture, formation of integrated mechanism in order to protect and revival of the vet lands of Sindh, introduction of technologies to improve shelf life and value addition for fruits and vegetables to export, plantation of green species in the industrial areas of the country for better environment and promotion of solar and wind energy to cope the challenges of energy, the university spokesman informed.

