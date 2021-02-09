UrduPoint.com
I.Coast Cacao Traders Call For Greater Share Of Local Market

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:16 PM

I.Coast cacao traders call for greater share of local market

Cacao merchants in Ivory Coast on Tuesday attacked a "monopoly" of the world's major purchasers of the raw material for chocolate, and called for local traders to get a greater share of the national market

Abidjan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Cacao merchants in Ivory Coast on Tuesday attacked a "monopoly" of the world's major purchasers of the raw material for chocolate, and called for local traders to get a greater share of the national market.

In Ivory Coast's latest broadside at international players in the chocolate business, the Group of Ivorian Traders (GNI) said it was time to "end the monopoly" of six corporations who dominate purchases of locally-grown cacao.

More Stories From Agriculture

