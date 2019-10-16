ICT admin plants 1.2m saplings in capital: National Assembly body told

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Assembly 's Standing Committee on Climate Change was informed on Wednesday that the local administration had planted as many as 1.2 million saplings of various species in the Federal capital.

The initiative was taken by the capital administration in collaboration with the Cooperative Housing Societies, universities and non-governmental organizations, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said while apprising the Committee which met here with Munaza Hassan in the Chair.

The meeting was attended by Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Khail Zaman, Tariq Sadiq, Andleeb Abbas, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Rubina Irfan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Romina Khursheed Alam, Syed Mustafa Mahmud and Afreen Khan and officials of the Ministry and its attached departments.

The members of the Committee were also briefed about "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program".

The panel directed the Capital Development Authority and other departments concerned to engage the agriculture universities and research institutes before tree plantation. The committee summoned the heads of the provincial environment departments in its next meeting to discuss the environment issue and way forward for mitigating the air pollution.

The representatives from the oil refineries operating across the country, also apprised the Committee over the fuel specifications of diesel and measures being taken for its de-sulphurization. The Committee was also told about the quantity of Euro-II complaint diesel being produced in the country.

The Committee summoned the Secretary Petroleum and other stakeholders in its next meeting to evolve a strategy to upgrade the refineries in the country for producing eco-friendly petroleum products.