ICT Agri Dep Distributes Subsidised Wheat Inputs To Farmers

The department of agriculture, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Tuesday distributed subsidized wheat seeds, fertilizers (DAP, Urea) and micro-nutrients (Biozote) among the farmers of federal capital in a ceremony held here at Tarlai

Speaking on the occasion, director agriculture, Waqar Anwar said the initiative was aimed at facilitating the local farmers under the Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme 'Productivity Enhancement of Wheat'.

This year, he said wheat inputs of Rs 3 million had been distributed among more than 200 farmers on 50 per cent subsidy.

The subsidy is part of the 5-year project for enhancement of wheat productivity, he said adding being its second year, the project had already resulted in bumper wheat crop last year due to government's effective intervention in terms of enhanced wheat supply price and certified subsidised seed and fertilisers to farmers.

Highlighting the government's various measures for overcoming the food security challenges in the country, he said farmers should derive maximum benefit from government's farmer and agriculture friendly policies.

ICT deputy director (agriculture) Ghufran Shahzad emphasised upon the farmers to sow maximum wheat this year and that this was right time for sowing crop in the Barani area.

He also orientated the farmers about modern techniques of sowing and also that how maximum yield can be obtained and that when fertilisers and water should be used for wheat crop in Barani area of Islamabad.

National Coordinator for wheat Productivity Enhancement Project, while speaking on the occasion, ensured the farmers that wheat seed being supplied them is free from maladies and has the potential to give them maximum yield.

He also shared that this year's per acre yield target set by government is 35 mounds and that with little bit of attention farmers can easily achieve the target.

Two things for better crop yield are of utmost importance: quality certified seed and use of weedicites, he concluded.

