ICT agriculture staff get training on productivity enhancement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Agriculture department on Wednesday organized a training session for its field staff, enhancing their ability to perform the task in effective manner.

The experts of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) informed the participants on various ways and means to improve and maximize wheat production.

Around 40 officials attended the 7-hour long session comprising topics land utilization, disinfection, sprays and fertilizers.

Later the participants also conducted physical field visit to experiment various techniques.

