ICT Farmers Get Subsidized Wheat Inputs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:08 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) agriculture department Monday distributed wheat inputs among the local farmers at subsidized rates to boost wheat crop in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) agriculture department Monday distributed wheat inputs among the local farmers at subsidized rates to boost wheat crop in the Federal capital.

As many as 45 farmers received wheat seed, certified by National Agricultural Research Centre, fertilizers including diammonium phosphate (DAP) , urea and pesticides under the Prime Minister' agriculture initiative.

The initiative was aimed at facilitating and encouraging the small farmers for growing more and more wheat crop, Director Agriculture, ICT, Waqar Anwar told APP.

He said the scheme would not only overcome wheat shortage in the country, but eventually help bringing down flour price in coming year.

Anwar said wheat inputs have been provided at 50 per cent subsidized rates( 50 % farmer share and 50 % govt share) among wheat farmers for 2 acres land.

Each farmer has been given two bags of 50 Kilograms of wheat seed, three bags of urea, three bags of DAP, two packs of pesticides and micronutrients each.

The initiative is in addition to what Govt has pledged on account of wheat support price at Rs. 1650/ per 40 kg and Rs. 1000 subsidy on each 50 kg bag of DAP.

