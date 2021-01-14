UrduPoint.com
ICT 'School Agriculture Model' On Cards

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:31 PM

ICT 'School Agriculture Model' on cards

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will introduce 'School Agriculture Model' to promote kitchen gardening among fertile mind of future generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will introduce 'school Agriculture Model' to promote kitchen gardening among fertile mind of future generations.

Under the model, a farm would be�set-up at 10-Marla plot of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) schools to orientate children with vegetable and fruits growing techniques.

The children would be provided seeds and agri tools for replication of their learning at home.

"Initially a pilot project would be run from February this year in six boys/girls schools of sectors F-7, G-6, G-7 and G-9," ,Director Agriculture ICT, Waqar Anwar told, APP.

The project, he said was a joint effort of ICT agriculture department, FDE� and�Lok Sanjh Foundation (a non-profit organisation) aimed at equipping the youth with new knowledge and technologies for future family farming in rural areas and urban agriculture in cities.

Similarly, he further informed that the establishment of Eco clubs was included in the program to improve the plantation and gardening in schools.

"We want to revive and maintain traditional farming systems through youth training and capacity building, who are being able to read, write and use information technologies," he observed.

The Director said the initiative would not only reduce� rural urban migration, but eventually help in developing peaceful rural communities.

