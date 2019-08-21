ICTA to plant 10,000 saplings around Rawal lake

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has planned to plant over 10,000 saplings around Rawal Lake to make the capital more green and beautiful, besides a effort to ensure a healthy environment for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has planned to plant over 10,000 saplings around Rawal Lake to make the capital more green and beautiful, besides a effort to ensure a healthy environment for the people.

The ICTA Agriculture Department, would plant those saplings with the support of volunteer citizen, the official sources in ICTA told APP on Wednesday.

To eradicate the menace of dengue, the Fisheries Department, in collaboration with Punjab Fisheries Department has also added Tilapia Fish to water ponds in rural areas of the Federal Capital.

This fish was one of the five most effective forms of dengue control. These tiny fish are placed in water vessels to eat the larvae of dengue-transmitting mosquitoes.