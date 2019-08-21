UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICTA To Plant 10,000 Saplings Around Rawal Lake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:40 PM

ICTA to plant 10,000 saplings around Rawal lake

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has planned to plant over 10,000 saplings around Rawal Lake to make the capital more green and beautiful, besides a effort to ensure a healthy environment for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has planned to plant over 10,000 saplings around Rawal Lake to make the capital more green and beautiful, besides a effort to ensure a healthy environment for the people.

The ICTA Agriculture Department, would plant those saplings with the support of volunteer citizen, the official sources in ICTA told APP on Wednesday.

To eradicate the menace of dengue, the Fisheries Department, in collaboration with Punjab Fisheries Department has also added Tilapia Fish to water ponds in rural areas of the Federal Capital.

This fish was one of the five most effective forms of dengue control. These tiny fish are placed in water vessels to eat the larvae of dengue-transmitting mosquitoes.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Punjab Water Agriculture

Recent Stories

KP Govt to resolve problems of local newspapers: K ..

1 minute ago

Police resolves 7,740 complaints through PMDU

1 minute ago

Police conducts search operation in PS Chuntra, re ..

1 minute ago

Home births as safe as hospital births: study

1 minute ago

India violating UN anti-neocolonialism objective: ..

1 hour ago

Int’l Conference on Role of Artificial Intellige ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.