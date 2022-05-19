UrduPoint.com

Imports Of Soyabean Increase 101.96%, Palm 44.64% In 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 02:16 PM

Imports of soyabean increase 101.96%, palm 44.64% in 10 months

Edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during last 10 months of current financial year increased by 101.96% and 44.64% respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during last 10 months of current financial year increased by 101.96% and 44.64% respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22, country spent $3.098 billion on the import of palm oil in order to tackle with the domestic requirements of edible oil as compared the imports of $2.142 billion of same period last year.

In last 10 months, over 2,510,417 metric tons of palm oil imported as against the import of 2,718,664 metric tons of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 94,080 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $126.013 million imported as compared the imports of 86,077 metric tons worth $62.395 million of same period last year.

On month on month basis, the soyabean oil imports into the country during April, 2022 decreased by 49.03% and palm oil increased by 61.

55% as compared the same month of last year.

In April 2022 about 7,658 metric tons of soyaben oil valuing $12.440 million imported as compared the imports of 18,493 metric tons worth of $24.408 million same month of last year.

During the month of April, about 16,220 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $22.730 million also imported to fulfill the local demands as compared the imports of 13,300 metric tons of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group imports into the country during the month of April, 2022 food group imports into the country decreased by 12.61% and recorded at $697.866 million as against the imports of $777.958 million of same month of last year.

In last 10 months of current financial year, different food commodities valuing $7.747 billion imported as compared the imports of $6.899 billion of same period last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 food group imports into the country witnessed about 12.30% increase as compared the imports of

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Oil Same April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Man crushed to death under train

Man crushed to death under train

3 minutes ago
 Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rise ..

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rise 7.1 pct in March

3 minutes ago
 St. Petersburg International Book Fair May Attract ..

St. Petersburg International Book Fair May Attract Over 400,000 Visitors

3 minutes ago
 Russia Remains Reliable Grain Supplier, Including ..

Russia Remains Reliable Grain Supplier, Including to 'Unfriendly' Countries - Mi ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Turk FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

Pak-Turk FMs vow to strengthen economic ties

5 minutes ago
 Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched ..

Soyuz-2.1 Rocket With Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Russian Defens ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.