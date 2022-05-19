Imports of soyabean increase 101.96%, palm 44.64% in 10 months

Edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during last 10 months of current financial year increased by 101.96% and 44.64% respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during last 10 months of current financial year increased by 101.96% and 44.64% respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22, country spent $3.098 billion on the import of palm oil in order to tackle with the domestic requirements of edible oil as compared the imports of $2.142 billion of same period last year.

In last 10 months, over 2,510,417 metric tons of palm oil imported as against the import of 2,718,664 metric tons of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 94,080 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $126.013 million imported as compared the imports of 86,077 metric tons worth $62.395 million of same period last year.

On month on month basis, the soyabean oil imports into the country during April, 2022 decreased by 49.03% and palm oil increased by 61.

55% as compared the same month of last year.

In April 2022 about 7,658 metric tons of soyaben oil valuing $12.440 million imported as compared the imports of 18,493 metric tons worth of $24.408 million same month of last year.

During the month of April, about 16,220 metric tons of soyabean oil valuing $22.730 million also imported to fulfill the local demands as compared the imports of 13,300 metric tons of same month last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group imports into the country during the month of April, 2022 food group imports into the country decreased by 12.61% and recorded at $697.866 million as against the imports of $777.958 million of same month of last year.

In last 10 months of current financial year, different food commodities valuing $7.747 billion imported as compared the imports of $6.899 billion of same period last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 food group imports into the country witnessed about 12.30% increase as compared the imports of