Incentives necessary to boost fodder sowing

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Monday directed the relevant authorities to present complete data of fodder cultivated till now

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad on Monday directed the relevant authorities to present complete data of fodder cultivated till now.

He presided over a meeting here which reviewed BN hybrid fodder cultivation and provision besides performance of Buffalo Research Institute Bahadurnagar, Pattoki.

It was told in the meeting that there were 21 Livestock farms in Punjab. Hybrid fodder is cultivated on 18,880 acres of land in 13 farms.

Minister was briefed that 'Qalmai' of Hybrid fodder was being prepared in the Livestock department.

Almost 11,000 animals were being given hybrid fodder in government farms and buffaloes were giving good results after eating simple fodder, meeting told.

It was further told in the meeting that our buffaloes were among best milk producing animals in the world.

The minister said that good amount of forex could be fetched through exporting hybrid fodder, adding that incentives had to be given to farmers to boost cultivation of fodder.

He said that special attention was being paid towards care and protection of animals.

The Minister also directed to present a plan for holding cattle show of buffaloes.

Livestock Technical Additional Secretary Dr Asif Sahi, Production Director General Syed Badar Munir and office bearers of Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki attended the meeting.