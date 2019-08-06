UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Group Donates 5,000 Saplings

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:53 PM

Industrial group donates 5,000 saplings

Renowned industrial company, Ali Akbar Group, donated 5,000 saplings to the Parks and Horticulture Authority to participate in the government's ongoing tree plantation drive, here at Defence road on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned industrial company, Ali Akbar Group, donated 5,000 saplings to the Parks and Horticulture Authority to participate in the government's ongoing tree plantation drive, here at Defence road on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief executive of the group Saad Akbar appreciated the government's initiative of planting nine million saplings during the ongoing drive. He said that protection of environment was a national cause, adding that tree plantation was imperative to control the growing pollution and the Federal government was paying special attention to the issue.

He said that providing clean environment to people was a priority of the government and the industrialists will share their responsibility. He urged people to actively participate in the drive to make it a success. He also stressed the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign regarding benefits of trees.

Later, he handed over the saplings to the PHA officials.

Related Topics

Company Road Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Tax-free cattle markets witness hustle bustle

3 minutes ago

Punjab University announces Eid holidays

3 minutes ago

Girl killed in road accident in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Rain/wind-thunderstorm forecast at scattered place ..

3 minutes ago

Police chiefs review tri-border security

8 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World Leaders to Reach Full Elimina ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.