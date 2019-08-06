Industrial group donates 5,000 saplings

Renowned industrial company, Ali Akbar Group, donated 5,000 saplings to the Parks and Horticulture Authority to participate in the government's ongoing tree plantation drive, here at Defence road on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned industrial company , Ali Akbar Group, donated 5,000 saplings to the Parks and Horticulture Authority to participate in the government 's ongoing tree plantation drive, here at Defence road on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief executive of the group Saad Akbar appreciated the government's initiative of planting nine million saplings during the ongoing drive. He said that protection of environment was a national cause, adding that tree plantation was imperative to control the growing pollution and the Federal government was paying special attention to the issue.

He said that providing clean environment to people was a priority of the government and the industrialists will share their responsibility. He urged people to actively participate in the drive to make it a success. He also stressed the need for launching a community mobilisation and awareness campaign regarding benefits of trees.

Later, he handed over the saplings to the PHA officials.