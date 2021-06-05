Inflow in rivers jumps to 289,500 cusecs: IRSA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Spokesman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday said water inflow in the rivers jumped to 289,500 cusecs due to shooting up mercury at Skardu.

He said a meeting was held here to review water situation in the rivers and dams. It was informed that 31 degree Centigrade temperature was recorded at Skardu today as compared to 22 degree centigrade last year.

He said 19,500 cusecs further increase was recorded as compared to yesterday. The water levels in the both Tarbela and Mangla dams jumped to three and two feet respectively, he added.

The Spokesman said 111,000 feet increase was recorded in water storage capacity. Owing to the healthy inflow, water share of Sindh and Punjab has further increased. The share of Sindh has increased to 120,000 cusecs while Punjab wad drawing 107,000 cusecs water, he added.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 238,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 289,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1415.15 feet, which was 31.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 126,200 and 95,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1113.10 feet, which was 73.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 64,800 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125,100, 97,700 and 22,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 61,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.