Initial care of cotton crop vital to obtain good amount of yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised cotton growers to ensure proper initial care to obtain good amount of yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that weeds cast negative impact on the growth of cotton besides providing suitable shelter to the insects, which attack the crop.

He said if rainwater remains stagnant in cotton crop for more than 48 hours, it could leads to decay of the cotton plant. In case of accumulation of excessive rainwater, it must be drained to other fields by using a pump, he advised.

Farmers were further suggested to carry out pest scouting twice a week if insects attack was witnessed.

The spokesman said that in rain-fed areas, farmers must plough the land deep so that moisture could be saved for cultivation of Mung bean (Moong), Maash, Pearl millet and other crops.