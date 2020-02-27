Initiative to boost rice yield thru mechanized farming

A five year programme for increasing rice produce has been launched in fifteen rice growing districts of Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.63 billion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : A five year programme for increasing rice produce has been launched in fifteen rice growing districts of Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.63 billion.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP here on Thursday that under the programme special attention would be focused on promoting mechanized farming in selected districts initially. Efforts would be made for timely mechanized sowing of identified, ecologically best varieties in these districts.

The mechanized transplanting of rice nurseries will replace the outdated manual transplanting, it was learnt. The project was being carried out in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura,Okara, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnager, Jhang, Narowal, Kasur, Mandi B.

Din, Chiniot, Gujrat, Lahore, and Faisalabad districts where rice ,both Basmati and other varieties, would be brought under cultivation on 70,000 acres of land .

Sources said under the programme government would provide rice trans-planters, nursery raising machine, direct seedling drill, rice straw chopper, water tight rotators,knapsack power sprayer etc to promote mechanized farming for enhanced per acre yield.

The government would provide subsidy to rice growers for the purchase of tested paddy seeds and pesticides,it was learnt.