UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Initiative To Boost Rice Yield Thru Mechanized Farming

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:13 PM

Initiative to boost rice yield thru mechanized farming

A five year programme for increasing rice produce has been launched in fifteen rice growing districts of Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.63 billion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : A five year programme for increasing rice produce has been launched in fifteen rice growing districts of Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.63 billion.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP here on Thursday that under the programme special attention would be focused on promoting mechanized farming in selected districts initially. Efforts would be made for timely mechanized sowing of identified, ecologically best varieties in these districts.

The mechanized transplanting of rice nurseries will replace the outdated manual transplanting, it was learnt. The project was being carried out in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura,Okara, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnager, Jhang, Narowal, Kasur, Mandi B.

Din, Chiniot, Gujrat, Lahore, and Faisalabad districts where rice ,both Basmati and other varieties, would be brought under cultivation on 70,000 acres of land .

Sources said under the programme government would provide rice trans-planters, nursery raising machine, direct seedling drill, rice straw chopper, water tight rotators,knapsack power sprayer etc to promote mechanized farming for enhanced per acre yield.

The government would provide subsidy to rice growers for the purchase of tested paddy seeds and pesticides,it was learnt.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Water Agriculture Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Narowal Nankana Sahib Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

1 minute ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

8 minutes ago

Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib: defenc ..

19 seconds ago

Isolation wards established at hospitals to treat ..

21 seconds ago

Dir Scouts set up free medical camp

22 seconds ago

We have told enemy we have better defence capabili ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.