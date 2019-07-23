International seminar on Innovative Technologies in Agriculture held at PMAS-AAUR

PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Agricultural Engineering here on Tuesday organized an International seminar on Innovative Technologies in Agriculture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Agricultural Engineering here on Tuesday organized an International seminar on Innovative Technologies in Agriculture

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while DG Agricultural Engineering Division PARC Liaqat Ali Shahid was the guest of Honor.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman highlighted the issues in agricultural development and stressed on the use of modern agricultural technology/machinery to enhance agriculture production.

He explained the role of academia in bringing change in agriculture sector and said that education plays a significant role in the development of any country.

He also stressed that there was a dire need of strong link between academia and agriculture industry to address the problems and challenges of agriculture sector to boost the economy of Pakistan.

He suggested to improve agricultural production system on scientific lines to enhance sustainable food production and urged the scientists of the university to play their role to create awareness among farming community about the latest techniques in the agriculture to make Pakistan a food sufficient country in order to feed the increasing population.

Dr. Aitizaz Farooque, Associate Professor, school of Sustainable Design Engineering, University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Dr. Muhammad Azam Post-doctoral Research Associate, Chungbuk National University, South Korea, Dr. Muhammad Hasan Ali Baig incharge, Institute of Geo Information and Earth Observation of PMAS-AAUR, Dr Naveed Tahir also spoke and informed that PMAS-AAUR is going to establish precision drone spraying technology centre.