UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Seminar On Innovative Technologies In Agriculture Held At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:53 PM

International seminar on Innovative Technologies in Agriculture held at PMAS-AAUR

PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Agricultural Engineering here on Tuesday organized an International seminar on Innovative Technologies in Agriculture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Agricultural Engineering here on Tuesday organized an International seminar on Innovative Technologies in Agriculture.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while DG Agricultural Engineering Division PARC Liaqat Ali Shahid was the guest of Honor.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman highlighted the issues in agricultural development and stressed on the use of modern agricultural technology/machinery to enhance agriculture production.

He explained the role of academia in bringing change in agriculture sector and said that education plays a significant role in the development of any country.

He also stressed that there was a dire need of strong link between academia and agriculture industry to address the problems and challenges of agriculture sector to boost the economy of Pakistan.

He suggested to improve agricultural production system on scientific lines to enhance sustainable food production and urged the scientists of the university to play their role to create awareness among farming community about the latest techniques in the agriculture to make Pakistan a food sufficient country in order to feed the increasing population.

Dr. Aitizaz Farooque, Associate Professor, school of Sustainable Design Engineering, University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Dr. Muhammad Azam Post-doctoral Research Associate, Chungbuk National University, South Korea, Dr. Muhammad Hasan Ali Baig incharge, Institute of Geo Information and Earth Observation of PMAS-AAUR, Dr Naveed Tahir also spoke and informed that PMAS-AAUR is going to establish precision drone spraying technology centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Technology Education Canada Agriculture South Korea Hasan Ali National University Industry

Recent Stories

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

17 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

24 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

28 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

32 minutes ago

Johnson to Bring New Energy to UK by Using Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.