Irrigation department issues Canal closure schedule of four Canals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Irrigation department has issued canals' closure schedule for desilting process of four canals from December , 26 to January 30.

According to details issued by the Chief Engineer (Operations) Irrigation department Sargodha division, different canals including Lower Jhelum canal, Rasool Qadirabad link, Upper Jhelum Canal and Thal Canal would be closed for desilting process.

According to schedule, Lower Jhelum Canal and Rasool Qadirabad link would be closed from their heads on December 26 to January, 12, 2020.

The irrigation department has advised farmers to cultivate their crops after considering the closure plan to avoid any inconvenience in this regard.