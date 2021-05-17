UrduPoint.com
IRSA Increases Supply Downstream Chashma On Sindh's Request

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:58 PM

IRSA increases supply downstream Chashma on Sindh's request

On request of Sindh, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased supply downstream Chashma by 5,000 cusecs, raising it from 66,000 cusecs to 71,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :On request of Sindh, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased supply downstream Chashma by 5,000 cusecs, raising it from 66,000 cusecs to 71,000 cusecs.

"As today both Sindh and Punjab are experiencing 18 % shortage each," said a press release issued here Monday.

The increase/decrease in discharges on the request of the province was routine matter in IRSA in accordance with the water availability, it was further said.

A dip was experienced in river Indus from April 27 to May 5 and during this period both Tarbela and Chashma touched dead levels. However, after May 6, the water situation was continuously improving.

IRSA was distributing water strictly in accordance with the share of provinces as per the Three Tier Formula, the press release further said.

IRSA would ensure that shortages were share equally by Punjab and Sindh by the end of Kharif season i.e June 10.

