IRSA increases water discharge from dams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water discharged from water reservoirs as per demand of the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water discharged from water reservoirs as per demand of the provinces.

According to the data, on Wednesday IRSA released 83,200 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 32,200 cusecs.

Sources told that water was being discharged to the provinces as per their indent.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.0 feet, which was 60.04 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 11,600 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.10 feet, which was 129.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 62,600, 47,200 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.