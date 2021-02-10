UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Increases Water Discharge From Dams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:36 PM

IRSA increases water discharge from dams

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water discharged from water reservoirs as per demand of the provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water discharged from water reservoirs as per demand of the provinces.

According to the data, on Wednesday IRSA released 83,200 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 32,200 cusecs.

Sources told that water was being discharged to the provinces as per their indent.

The water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1452.0 feet, which was 60.04 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 11,600 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1169.10 feet, which was 129.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 62,600, 47,200 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

ASI jailed for seven years for accepting bribe

2 minutes ago

Ex-cadre officers' delegate visit PBC HQ

37 seconds ago

Second seed Halep escapes major fright at Australi ..

38 seconds ago

Govt ready to notify increase in salaries of grade ..

40 seconds ago

&#039;Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation ..

7 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in islamabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.