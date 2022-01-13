IRSA released 30058 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 30058 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49910 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 30058 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49910 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1440.58 feet, which was 48.58 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14500 and 5000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.15 feet, which was 80.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10467 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24082 , 23387 and 3408 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17343 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

