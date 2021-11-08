UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 101764 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 101764 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53066 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 101764 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53066 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1500.84 feet, which was 108.84 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25600 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1176.25 feet, which was 126.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 10702 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 62765, 45939 and 29195 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11964 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

