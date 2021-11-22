IRSA releases 102263 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 102263 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37377 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.06 feet, which was 87.06 feet higher than its dead level 128.95 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22800 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1158.85 feet, which was 108.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 2314 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 70801, 55219 and 34840 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8063 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.