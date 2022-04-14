IRSA releases 102292 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 102292 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 97949 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 102292 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 97949 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1084.35 feet, which was 34.

05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 24857 and 30000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 50028, 32263 and 23660 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 19700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20292 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

