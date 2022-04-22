IRSA releases 104164 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 104164 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 108029 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 104164 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 108029 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1078.90 feet, which was 28.

09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31065 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54291, 40148 and 25670 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 20100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18464 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.