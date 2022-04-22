UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 104164 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 104164 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 104164 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 108029 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 104164 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 108029 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1078.90 feet, which was 28.

09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31065 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54291, 40148 and 25670 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 20100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18464 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

India reports 2,451 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,451 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Six Killed, 30 Others Injured in Scientific Instit ..

Six Killed, 30 Others Injured in Scientific Institute Fire in Russia's Tver - So ..

1 minute ago
 PM stresses rising above politics to provide relie ..

PM stresses rising above politics to provide relief to people

1 minute ago
 President administers oath to four new cabinet mem ..

President administers oath to four new cabinet members

2 minutes ago
 USC extends working hours at 200 outlets (Super Ma ..

USC extends working hours at 200 outlets (Super Markets)

5 minutes ago
 Japan, New Zealand to Start Talks on Information S ..

Japan, New Zealand to Start Talks on Information Security Agreement - Tokyo

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.