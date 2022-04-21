IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Published April 21, 2022

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 105927 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 110390 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 105927 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 110390 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1077.85 feet, which was 27.

85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 31663 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47113, 40148 and 25670 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 21900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18227 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

