IRSA Releases 111,700 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:57 PM

IRSA releases 111,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 111,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1503.80 feet, which was 115.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1191.20 feet, which was 151.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 74,300, 53,400 and 10,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

