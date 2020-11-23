IRSA releases 112,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 112,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 112,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1497.70 feet, which was 109.70 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,200 cusecs and outflow as 70,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.45 feet, which was 147.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,200, 52,100 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.