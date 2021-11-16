IRSA releases 112307 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 112307 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47026 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 112307 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47026 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1488.54 feet, which was 96.54 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25300 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1167.10 feet, which was 117.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9419 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64238, 56359 and 33290 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8207cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.