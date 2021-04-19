IRSA releases 112,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 112,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 128,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 112,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 128,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.03 feet, which was 24.03 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 30,900 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1120.05 feet, which was 80.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,100 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 40,800, 36,300 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala