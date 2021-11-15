IRSA releases 112757 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 112757 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47377 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1490.15 feet, which was 115.57 feet higher than its dead level 98 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25200 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.40 feet, which was 118.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9420 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69020, 55155, and 32180 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8257 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.