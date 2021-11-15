UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 112757 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:19 PM

IRSA releases 112757 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 112757 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47377 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 112757 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47377 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1490.15 feet, which was 115.57 feet higher than its dead level 98 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25200 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.40 feet, which was 118.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9420 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69020, 55155, and 32180 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8257 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

General Reinsurance expands its Middle East presen ..

General Reinsurance expands its Middle East presence with new office at DIFC

5 minutes ago
 Philippines re-opens 100 schools for in-person cla ..

Philippines re-opens 100 schools for in-person classes

17 seconds ago
 PM calls party meeting today to ponder upon allies ..

PM calls party meeting today to ponder upon allies’ reservations  

16 minutes ago
 ADIPEC 2021 opens today with participation of worl ..

ADIPEC 2021 opens today with participation of world&#039;s energy leaders

20 minutes ago
 Sputnik V Vaccinated Tourists to Be Allowed to Ent ..

Sputnik V Vaccinated Tourists to Be Allowed to Enter Israel From Dec 1 - Tourism ..

18 seconds ago
 Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start ..

Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.