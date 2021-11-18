IRSA releases 112974 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:48 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 112974 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43441cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 112974 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43441cusecs.

According to the IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1485.19 feet, which was 93.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 23400 and 60000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.35 feet, which was 114.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 7067 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 60298 , 56561, and 33570 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8774 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

