IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 115,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 115,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1491.86 feet, which was 103.86 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,000 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.05 feet, which was 146.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,800 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 77,300, 51,000 and 14,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.