IRSA releases 115,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 115,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1520.32 feet, which was 134.32 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,000 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1204.20 feet, which was 164.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,000 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 75,800, 42,900 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.