IRSA Releases 116,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:05 PM

IRSA releases 116,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 116,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1418.50 feet, which was 26.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,700 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1149.70 feet, which was 109.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,700 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 60,700, 52,600 and 8,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

