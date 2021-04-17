IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 116,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 116,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.23 feet, which was 22.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,100 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1121.15 feet, which was 81.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 32,900 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 36,500 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 20,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.