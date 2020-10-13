UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 117,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 04:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 117,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 77,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1531.59 feet, which was 145.59 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 41,800 cusecs and outflow as 58,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.75 feet, which was 180.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 61,600, 62,700 and 22,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

