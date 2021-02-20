UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 118,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

IRSA releases 118,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 118,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 118,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1423.69 feet, which was 31.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,600 and 47,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.50 feet, which was 114.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 76,100, 54,200 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,4400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Ru ..

15 minutes ago

Four for Osaka: How Naomi's Grand Slams were won

2 minutes ago

Japan's Osaka beats Brady to win Australian Open

2 minutes ago

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered global ..

2 minutes ago

EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai P ..

44 minutes ago

SEWA to establish meteorological station in Centra ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.