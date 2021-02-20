IRSA releases 118,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 118,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 118,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1423.69 feet, which was 31.69 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,600 and 47,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.50 feet, which was 114.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 76,100, 54,200 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,4400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.