IRSA Releases 118226 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 02:36 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 118226 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 30352 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 118226 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 30352 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1406.96 feet, which was 14.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 8600 and 49800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1138.00 feet, which was 88.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8326 and 55000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64193 , 53941 and 28030 cusecs respectively. Similarly 3800 cusecs water was released from the Kabul River at Nowshera, and 9626 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

